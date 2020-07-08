WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are searching for a suspect who is accused of assaulted a young girl after entering an apartment in Washington County on Wednesday.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred on Northwest Heritage Parkway in the area of Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Baseline Road.
The 9-year-old girl was home alone when the suspect broke into the home and assaulted her, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators released additional details late Wednesday afternoon, saying the girl noticed a man walking in a green space behind the apartment. The man saw the girl looking at him and he walked toward her apartment and entered through a sliding glass door, according to deputies.
The girl told police the man yelled at her for watching him and he punched her twice, once in the shoulder and once in the groin area.
The girl sustained minor injuries, according to deputies.
The girl's 7-year-old brother told officers he saw the man leave through the back door of the apartment.
A K-9 search was conducted, but the suspect was not found.
The sheriff's office described the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 18 to 25, 6 feet tall and and wearing blue jeans and a red hoodie with "GAP" on the front.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should contact dispatchers at 503-629-0111.
Why is the word 'Black' capitalized in this article? Is it because it 'matters' more than good editing?
BLM!!!
Hey..you can't do that. You can't accuse a black person of doing something like that. Haven't you ever heard of Black Lives Matter? This is now considered justifiable reparations.
