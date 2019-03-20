Washington Co. deputies searching for man accused of touching boy inappropriately

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say touched a teenage boy in an unwanted way on Monday afternoon in the victim’s home.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a 13-year-old boy was walking home from school at 3:13 p.m. Monday in the area of Southwest 170th Avenue and Southwest Sarala Street when he was approached by a man.
Deputies said the man coaxed the boy into letting him inside the boy’s home, so he could use the restroom.
The victim let the man inside and when the suspect exited the bathroom, he touched the boy in an “inappropriate, unwanted sexual manner,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The boy told the man to leave the home and the suspect complied.
The suspect is described as a 20-year-old man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and has darker skin. The sheriff’s office provided a picture of the suspect from footage recorded on a home security camera.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact detectives at (503) 846-2700.
