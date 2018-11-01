WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a missing and endangered woman.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a concerned family member called them on Oct. 15 and reported that Roxanne Slayton, 36, had not been seen for about a month.
Slayton suffers from medical issues, and the sheriff's office believes she does not have access to her medications.
Slayton is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff's office said Slayton's last known address was at the Riverwood Heights Apartments, located at 12070 Southwest Fischer Road, near King City. She also has ties to King County, Washington.
Anyone with information about Slayton's whereabouts or has recently spoken to her should contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-846-2700.
