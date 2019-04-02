Washington Co. deputies searching for missing, endangered 17-year-old

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) –Deputies on Tuesday are searching for a missing, endangered teenager.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Edilima “Beatriz” Morales Ramirez was last seen at about 6:50 p.m. at her aunt's home near Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest 331st Avenue between Hillsboro and Cornelius.
The sheriff’s office says she is here from Guatemala and has only been in the United States for about three weeks.
Deputies say she left the home without any clothing, money, or her phone. She has no known friends or other family in the area and does not know how to use public transportation.
Morales Ramirez is described as 4’10” tall and weighs 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, light blue jeans, and black and white Converse shoes.
Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 503-629-0111.
