WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Washington County deputies are searching for a missing woman with dementia Saturday afternoon.
Deputies said 61-year-old Mae Short walked away from her home in the area of Southwest Butner Road and Southwest 126th Avenue.
Short has dementia and is insulin dependent, according to deputies.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, grey sweater and pink shoes.
Please contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office if seen.
