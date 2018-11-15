Washington Co. deputies searching for suspect who stole car, crashed into driver in Aloha

ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - Washington County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the suspect who stole a car in Aloha and then crashed it into another driver before taking off on foot Thursday morning.
Andreck Perez Gomez said his father was warming up his Mitsubishi Eclipse. While sitting inside the car, when he realized he’d forgotten his cup of coffee inside the house.
“He came in, a minute or less passed and then he saw the car wasn’t here,” Gomez said. “He just saw the car drive by.”
Deputies said the car was stolen around 7:30 a.m. off SW Merlo Road.
The suspect then crashed into a woman near Southwest 185th Avenue and Alexander Street.
The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, told FOX 12 the driver of the Eclipse side-swiped her while merging into her lane at a high rate of speed. She said the driver then sped away as she tried to follow him, hoping he’d pull over so they could exchange insurance information.
Her Toyota Camry suffered damage to its passenger bumper area and headlight.
The woman said she ended up chasing the suspect through the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex before losing him. Shortly after she found the car park in the lot, running and abandoned.
Responding deputies set a perimeter search in the area, but were unable to find the suspect.
Andreck said they got the call that the car was found within 15 to 30 minutes from the time it was taken.
“My dad was somewhat relieved the car was there, but he saw the damage and then he was somewhat upset,” Andreck said, pointing out damage to the rear paneling of the car.
Andreck said an expensive stereo and amplifier had been stolen from inside the car.
The family believes the thief either lives nearby or spends a lot of time in their neighborhood and only acted on a crime of opportunity after first targeting them.
Deputies said the suspect is described as a tall, Hispanic man in his mid-to-late twenties, wearing a black coat and jeans.
Anyone with information on the case should call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
People are encouraged to never leave their cars running unattended.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
