BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Two schools were temporarily placed in lockout Wednesday afternoon while deputies search for theft suspect in Washington County.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the search is occurring in the area of Northwest Murray Boulevard and Northwest Trail Avenue.
Sunset High School and Terra Linda Elementary School were placed in lockout as a precaution. Those lockouts were lifted at around 2:15 p.m.
The suspect is described as a black man with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a Safeway employee's raincoat and black pants.
Anyone with information about the suspect should contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
