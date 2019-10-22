WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A warning for car owners in the Cedar Hills neighborhood – someone has been breaking into cars, and in some cases, the thief or thieves are smashing the windows out.
Washington County deputies say over the past few weeks, they’ve been seeing a steady increase in car break-ins in the Cedar Hills neighborhood, and unfortunately, whoever is doing it is still out there.
It’s unclear exactly what they’re after, but many people who live in the area have had enough.
Ryan Materi says sometime last week, his girlfriend was leaving his Cedar Hills home and walked out to find her car’s passenger-side window smashed.
“Glass everywhere, the car ransacked, but nothing taken at all. Just everything gone through,” he said.
Materi wanted to warn people and posted on the Nextdoor app.
The responses he received made him quickly realize his girlfriend wasn’t alone.
“Every day, at least, there’s been one if not two, broken into from the night before,” said Materi.
Caitlin Fitchett lives just a few blocks away and says the passenger window of her husband’s pickup truck was smashed out too, but again, the thief or thieves took nothing.
“There was nothing in the car of value to take. There was just papers and candy and stuff like that,” she said. “They didn’t unlock the door, so my husband and I are thinking they’re just busting the windows and then they’re not even unlocking the doors because they don’t want the alarms to go off.”
Down the street, Joseph Fraser says his friend’s car was also hit. But that time, whoever did it did not leave empty handed.
“We come back out, the window’s smashed, and he’s dug in through her car and found her purse, her wallet, that was stashed away,” Fraser said.
Lisa Necas says cars at her house have been targeted twice. Luckily, the second time, her son woke up and heard the vandal outside before anything was damaged.
“The guy turned around and said some pretty bad stuff, and then took off. And he was just wearing a black hoodie, and black pants and some black boots,” Necas said.
It has all left so many in this neighborhood frustrated, with a lowered sense of security, and for some, out hundreds of dollars in repairs.
“The window’s not going to be fixed for two weeks – they can’t get it in to fix it – so now my husband can’t drive his truck around,” said Fitchett.
Materi said, “I want to be in a nice neighborhood, and I thought I was, so yeah, it’s very frustrating.”
All of the people FOX 12 spoke with say the damage was done overnight, between midnight and 5 a.m.
Deputies tell FOX 12 they are aware and will be patrolling neighborhoods throughout the night. They’re also recommending people keep valuables out of their cars, but especially, out of sight.
At this point, they’ve identified some people of interest, but again, have not made any arrests.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
