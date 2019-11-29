WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man was beat with a handgun and robbed at his home in Bethany Wednesday evening.
Washington County deputies responded to a reported assault with a weapon in the 15600 block of NW Athens Drive in Bethany around 5 p.m.
Deputies said a man reported that he met up with two males earlier in the afternoon and invited them back to his apartment. Once at the man’s residence, the two suspects demanded money.
They assaulted the victim and beat him with a handgun, according to deputies.
The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies said the suspects then left the location with cash and other items stolen from the man’s apartment.
Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify these suspects, who may have ties to the Gresham area.
Anyone with information on the identities of these suspects is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.
