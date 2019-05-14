WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The 3-year-old son of a wanted man was found Tuesday in Oklahoma, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies last week asked for help finding 25-year-old Gaige Burnes and his 3-year-old son, Colt Burnes. They said Gaige has a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest and was suspected to be in the Hillsboro area, possibly near Shute Park. Colt was believed to be with him, according to deputies.
The sheriff’s office Tuesday said Colt is in good health and is currently in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. Gaige Burnes was not located and is still outstanding.
The Oregon Department of Human Services will travel to Oklahoma to take custody of Colt and bring him back to Oregon.
DHS previously said they have a Protective Custody Order for Colt. They said last week they believed Colt could be in harm’s way or not receiving the care he needs.
The sheriff’s office did not share any additional details, including where in Oklahoma Colt was found.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.