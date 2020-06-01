WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A deputy has been placed on leave and an investigation has begun after an inappropriate email surfaced, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says on May 31 it received an allegation that a deputy sent an inappropriate email which contained "racial epithets."
While it appears that the email was sent over 16 years ago and four years before the deputy was employed with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff's office says it goes against their core values and professional standards.
An investigation has been started by the Professional Standards Unit, which is comprised of two full-time sergeants and is overseen by a commander.
The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Further information about the allegation or employee are not available at this time, according to the sheriff's office.
Sheriff Garrett released a statement regarding the allegation, saying: “We understand and appreciate the community’s concern over such an allegation. We are thankful it was brought to our attention, and we are committed to a thorough investigation and appropriate action.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Good luck with any discipline if this officer has not shown any racial bias or had any kind of like issues since joining the force. This was from 16 years ago. People change, and at the time, he was not employed by Washington County. In other words this is fake news. To me, the bigger issue here is, who sent the emails to Pat Garrett, and what was their motivation?
Liberals breed racism.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.