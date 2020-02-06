WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who was hurt in a shooting near Hagg Lake last August, is sharing about his recovery and the future of his career.
You may remember the search for a suspect began after a homeowner called 911 to report a man stealing guns.
Records show that man, later identified as Dante James Halling, shot at Cpl. Jeremy Braun and Deputy Christopher Iverson with a stolen 20-gauge shotgun, after an hours-long search for him in the woods.
On Thursday, Braun was joined at a press conference by his wife, Joy, and Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett.
They talked about this experience being a stark reminder of the risks law enforcement officers take for their communities every single day.
“Overwhelming. If I had to capture the experience in one word, I would use the word overwhelming,” said Braun.
Braun told FOX 12 he was shot several times at close range to his left arm and neck.
His wife, Joy, remembers the moment she was driven to the hospital to see her husband for the first time after he was shot.
“We drove up to OHSU and there was just, like, an ocean of blue. It was very surreal,” said Joy Braun. “Kind of like you see in the movies, but nothing like you see in the movies. And then the sea kind of parted, and I walked through.”
Braun’s recovery hasn’t been easy. He couldn’t walk, talk, or eat, and had to be away from his children, who he says celebrated birthdays during his weeks in the hospital.
So Braun wanted to share his appreciation for the community, who he says never left his side.
Though the praise for his actions, he feels, is overwhelming.
“I’m gonna be honest. I feel like an idiot when people call me heroic or that I’m, whatever. I feel like the guy that didn’t duck fast enough,” said Braun. “I was doing my job, so it’s embarrassing and overwhelming when the community acknowledges me and my family and the sacrifice that I made, but it doesn’t feel heroic.”
Braun still has over 150 pellets in his body, some that may live with him forever. It isn’t going to stop him, though. Braun hopes to return to work this year.
“I’m an anomaly. There’s a couple guardian angels out there with birdshot in their wings,” he said. “I shouldn’t be here. I am only here through the grace of God.”
Braun says this whole event has made him a better person, and a better law enforcement officer.
He believes it’s because he now has a stronger understanding of trauma, and feels like he can see an event through someone else’s eyes because of his own experience.
