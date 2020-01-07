WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, detectives work more child sex abuse cases than any other crime, including murders and robberies.
In 2019 alone, investigators were assigned more than 520 cases, WCSO Detective Robert Rookhuyzen said.
That's why Rookhuyzen and other detectives offer to lead free training classes multiple times per year, so that parents, educators and community members can help identify and stop child molesters before any abuse happens.
The next "Recognizing Child Molesters" class is being offered at Hillsboro United Methodist Church, 168 NE 8th Avenue, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11. It is free to attend and open to the public.
Rookhuyzen said the two-hour course will go over child sex abuse statistics, mandatory reporting, and arm attendees with knowledge on how to look for red flags in both adults' and kids' behaviors that may indicate grooming or abuse is happening. The class will also go over what to do if you see any of these warning signs.
"If we can intervene when an offender is trying to groom a child and interrupt abuse before it starts, I think that's the goal and that's the best possible outcome," Rookhuyzen said.
Deputies say having a "healthy skepticism" about new adults working their way into your kids' lives, making sure after-school activities are being supervised by at least one trusted parent, and keeping an eye on children's digital devices and social media activity is a good place to start, but a lot more information will be given at the class.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office asks that attendees do not bring children to this training course.
Make sure to reserve your spot via the Facebook event, as space is limited.
If you'd like deputies to share this training course with your organization or group, you can request that through the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
