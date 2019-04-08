WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Washington County investigators said it’s one of the most extreme cases of stalking they’ve ever seen.
35-year-old Bo Hans Parker was recently arrested for a list of charges, including stalking, identity theft and coercion.
Parker is accused of going to extreme lengths to not only stalk his victims, but also try and destroy their reputations and the reputations of their loved ones.
“I mean, I knew that he wasn’t the best person, but I didn’t know what he was capable of,” said Cassie Elko.
Elko and Parker first started talking in 2009 after meeting online.
“Super charming, super nice, super funny,” said Elko.
By 2014, they had a life together in Hillsboro and two kids. But Elko said they fought a lot and she decided to leave.
“And that’s when it started, that he was constantly verbally abusing me, telling me there’s no way that I can leave,” said Elko.
According to court documents, Elko told detectives she tried to leave Parker several times but he kept harassing her and would find where she was staying.
“Once I left, he started making fake email addresses under my name, saying 'well, how would you like it if this friend that you’re staying with, their car got set on fire or this friend, they lost their job or CPS got called on their kids,'” Elko told FOX 12.
Court documents state one of the times she left, Parker threatened their kids writing in an email, “I sure hope we don’t have any more accidents of hospital trips. But I’m thinking I could do with one less.”
Another part of the email threatened to send strangers to her loved one’s homes to rape them. The email went on to state, “It won’t stop until I’m put away, and by then something will have already happened.”
“It was to coerce me to coming back,” Elko said.
In 2017 Elko left, this time for good.
She then met her now fiancé. Elko claims Parker created flyers with her fiancé’s picture printed on it, calling him a sexual predator. He’s then accused of mailing the flyers to everyone in their apartment complex and her fiancé’s family.
“Monstrous,” said Elko. “Evil.”
Detectives said Parker has stalked women like this before and after Elko, usually meeting them online.
Court documents state another victim was also sent alarming texts and emails, one of them threatening to have strangers rape her after they broke up.
Documents state she was also sent pictures and threats of her horse being killed from a fake number believed to be Parker.
Documents also state the school district who employs a friend of that same victim received an email complaint that she was sexually abusing children.
“Over the course of my 22-career, this is the most prolific stalking and bullying that I’ve seen,” said Washington County Detective, James Coley. “I took this case serious because as the victims started to come forward, you might look at one victim and say this doesn’t look like stalking or this doesn’t look suspicious, until you look at the pattern of all the victims together and see just how serious it is and just how in depth this person was going to damage other people.”
Elko said its damage that needs to continue to be brought to light.
“I want people to be able to see that there is abuse beyond physical,” she said.
But she said its also damage that doesn’t have to stay with her forever.
“I’m just looking forward to moving on, so far on that right path,” she said.
Detective Coley said it’s best to create a log if you feel you’re being stalked so there’s some sort of record and then call police. He said they have the resources to help in situations like this but a victim needs to call them.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
