WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Detectives with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are asking for tips after a body was found about five miles north of Banks on October 17.
Just before 6:00 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a body found in the area of Northwest Sellers Road and Northwest Linklater Road.
Detectives found evidence leading them to believe the death occurred at least two weeks before and was suspicious. Initially, detectives were not able to identify the person.
On Wednesday, the Oregon State Crime Lab identified the deceased as 42-year-old Jessica Elizabeth Hart, and the family was notified the same day.
Hart was White, about 5’8”, and weighed about 210 pounds. Hart was wearing a camouflage hat, sweater, and stretch pants as well as black Sketchers tennis shoes. Hart had been driving a black 2006 Saab 93 soft-top convertible which was recently spray painted white. Detectives have recovered the vehicle.
Detectives are looking for anyone who has information about Hart’s death, saw that vehicle, or had contact with Hart in the past several months. If you have information to share, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.
Detectives are not releasing any further information about the case at this time.