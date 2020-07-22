WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Washington County's board of commissioners has extended the county's emergency declaration in response to COVID-19.
Commissioners have extended the declaration by 28 days, meaning it will now expire on Aug. 18. It was due to expire on Thursday.
The board first declared an emergency on March 4, just after the county’s first case of COVID-19 was discovered. The declaration provides support for coordination and other public health response actions.
Washington County entered Phase 1 reopening on June 1 and has since been linked with Multnomah County and Clackamas County in progress toward Phase 2 reopening.
"Since that time, Washington County has performed poorly on several of the governor’s criteria for remaining in Phase 1," according to the county's administrative office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
