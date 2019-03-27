WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A trial is now underway for a local fire captain accused of sexually abusing an EMT.
Scott Taube was working as a contract employee for Washington County at the time of the alleged abuse.
He previously worked as a fire captain in Clark County.
Investigators said he inappropriately touched a woman while training new EMT’s at the Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue facility in Sherwood.
Taube has pleaded not guilty.
Wednesday, his accuser testified.
She said she was touched inappropriately as Taube praised a decision she made in a training exercise.
“He put his full hand and while his hand was placed on my butt, made the statement he made to me at least a sentence long, I don't have a stopwatch, he made several words come out of his mouth before I broke that contact so it wasn't just a graze," the victim said.
The trial is expected to wrap up on Thursday.
It's a bench trial so there's no jury and the judge will deliver a verdict.
