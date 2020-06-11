Washington Co. introduces first all-electric vehicle to motor fleet

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – With a range of about 250 miles on fully charged batteries, Washington County’s first all-electric vehicle is helping county employees to reduce carbon emissions.
Washington County Fleet Services this month introduced the Chevrolet Bolt into the county’s Motor Pool Fleet. The county said it selected the Bolt because of its range and ease of integration into the existing fleet.
The car will provide 100 miles of driving on a four-hour regular charge or one-hour quick charge, according to officials.
The addition was made possible through a joint effort between Washington County Fleet Services and Facilities and Sustainability offices.
The County Motor Pool is used internally for Washington County employees for business trips and other services.
In 2016, the Washington County also added two Chevrolet Volt’s as the first plug-in hybrid electric vehicles in the fleet.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.