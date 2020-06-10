WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Video appears to show a Washington County jail deputy attacking an inmate, leaving the man with brain injuries.
The deputy, Rian Alden, was indicted on June 5 on one count of first degree official misconduct, the sheriff’s office announced earlier this month. Alden is currently on administrative leave.
Alden has been employed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office since 2007. In March 2018, investigators said Alden was investigated regarding a “concerning use of force incident in the jail” during the booking of a person who was arrested.
The incident was investigated in 2018 by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police, but no charges were filed. The Washington County District Attorney’s office said there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute Alden.
On May 31 of this year, the sheriff’s office received an email alleging that Alden engaged in online communication containing racial epithets in December 2003. Alden was placed on administrative leave and a personnel investigation was launched. The attorney’s office then re-opened the criminal case against the deputy involving the use of force incident at the jail in 2018.
The video was released by plaintiff Albert Molina’s attorneys on Wednesday morning. It appears to show Alden rush toward Molina, slam him into the wall, and then push him to the ground. The incident occurred in March 2018 when Molina was arrested for allegedly riding a bicycle while under the influence and was posing for a booking photo.
The sheriff’s office claims that Molina started to make rude gestures and use aggressive language. It claims Molina was trying to start a fight.
Molina’s lawyer refutes those claims, saying that Molina “clearly in the video is standing and the officer starts charging and grabs his neck while he's still standing against the door, slams his head against the back of the door and then slams his face down onto the ground.”
Molina’s attorney says the incident was racially motivated. He says Molina suffered two skull fractures, a broken nose, and brain bleeding.
The attorney’s office says they plan to resubmit the case to the grand jury in the near future. At that point, Molina’s attorney hopes to present evidence for a more serious felony assault charge against the deputy.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.