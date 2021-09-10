HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County judge sentenced a man found guilty on multiple counts of rape and sodomy to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Erik Buchér sentenced 44-year-old Airian Jovan Misuraca on Wednesday. Misuraca had been convicted by a jury in July of six counts of first-degree rape, nine counts of first-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Misuraca was facing a life sentence because he had been previously convicted twice of felony sex crimes against children.

When announcing the defendant would serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole, Judge Buchér stated his intent is to ensure the defendant is incarcerated for the rest of his life to protect the community. He also indicated there were no mitigating factors to justify a lesser sentence. The victim’s family was also present in the courtroom and urged the judge to impose a true-life sentence.

Misuraca’s current case involved multiple incidents spanning a period of several years. In Feb. 2019, the victim made a disclosure of abuse to a family member who alerted law enforcement. Tigard police began investigating the allegations. The victim was also seen at CARES Northwest where she gave additional details of the abuse.

Misuraca will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.