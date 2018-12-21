WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A criminal mischief suspect was located by a Washington County K-9 following a search that lasted nearly two hours Thursday night.
At 9:58 p.m., a woman reported to the Washington County Sheriff's Office that 25-year-old Trevor Bates smashed her vehicle window and then left on foot near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Hemlock Street.
Deputies learned that Bates was wanted for a similar incident that happened in September 2018.
Deputies, along with officers from the Tigard Police Department, responded to the scene and contained the area. Corporal Micah Akin and his K-9 partner, Stark, also responded to the scene and began tracking Bates.
The sheriff's office said K-9 Stark found Bates hiding in vehicle after a nearly two-hour track, which spanned more than 4-miles.
K-9 Stark also located Bates' clothing and personal belongings that he had dropped while attempting to evade capture.
Bates was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful entry to motor vehicle, and probation violation.
The sheriff's office said that Bates' arrest marked K-9 Stark's third capture Thursday night. Earlier in the evening, K-9 Stark located a wanted man hiding inside a house, and also located a woman wanted for a warrant in Beaverton.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
