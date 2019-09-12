WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Washington County fire departments have lifted the ban on agricultural and forestry burning Thursday.
Officials said recent heavy rainfall this week as well as forecasted rain was the deciding push to allow agricultural and timber operations to begin burning.
Small recreational fires (for cooking or warming) are still allowed.
Normal residential yard debris burning is still not allowed until the Fall DEQ Burn Season begins on Oct. 1, according to officials.
