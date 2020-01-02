HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Hillsboro overnight.
Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Northeast Edgeway Drive.
No other details have been released.
Northeast Edgeway Drive is closed between Northeast Summer Falls Street and Northeast Holly Street.
Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community, but ask the public to avoid the area.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.