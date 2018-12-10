WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 36-year-old man was arrested Sunday night after he was caught on camera hitting a dog.
Thomas William Sugars is facing a charge of first-degree aggravated animal abuse.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said Sugars was arrested in Banks after a video that showed him yelling at and punching a dog was posted on Facebook.
The dog was taken to Bonnie L. Hays Animal Shelter. The sheriff's office said it did not appear to be injured.
Sugars is scheduled to be in court on Monday at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
