WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man arrested after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says he was caught on camera punching a dog was sentenced to a year-and-a-half probation Friday.
Thomas Sugars was arrested in December last year after a video on Facebook showed him yelling at and punching a 1-year-old pit bull mix named Duke.
The sheriff’s office said Duke had reportedly been barking for an hour before the video shows Sugars hit him.
FOX 12 previously spoke with someone at the home in Banks where investigators said the abuse occurred.
The homeowner didn’t want to go on camera, but described Sugars as a “drifter” who has worked for him off and on for more than a year.
The homeowner said he was letting Sugars and a friend crash on his cough for a few weeks at the time of the reported animal abuse.
Until this point, the owner says he had never seen him lift a finger against his dog, although he yelled at him often, he said.
In court Friday, Sugars pleaded guilty to attempted animal abuse in the second degree.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
