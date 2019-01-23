WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday after he was found guilty on rape and sex abuse charges last year.
A jury found Tyrone Neil Murphy guilty in December 2018 on four counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first degree rape and two counts of second degree sex abuse, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says.
Murphy in 2009 was convicted of five sex abuse-related crimes.
Deputy District Attorney Rayney Meisel, who prosecuted the case Wednesday, argued that Murphy after those crimes failed to reform himself, saying Murphy has left “a trail of victimization”.
“He was given sex offender treatment, and he re-offended,” Meisel said. He was given probation, and he re-offended. When one victim escaped him, he moved on to the next.”
In a joint impact statement read during Murphy’s sentencing, survivors told the court that they imagined living their lives differently and spoke of milestones that were endured instead of celebrated.
The attorney’s office says Murphy has been transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections and will begin serving his sentence immediately.
