WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 44-year-old man has been convicted in a child sexual abuse investigation, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
On Monday, Airian Jovan Misuraca was found guilty of six counts of first-degree rape, nine counts of first-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The district attorney's office said Misuraca, who was already a convicted sex offender before this case, sexually abused the victim multiple times over a period of several years.
In February 2019, the victim told a family member about the abuse. The family member immediately alerted law enforcement, and Tigard police began an investigation. The district attorney's office said the victim was taken to CARES Northwest where she gave additional details about the abuse.
A sentencing hearing for Misuraca is scheduled for Sept. 8. He will remain in custody until that time, according to the district attorney's office.
