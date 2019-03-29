WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after the Washington County District Attorney’s Office says he sexually abused a child for years.
In court Friday, Felipe Del Cid pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of first degree attempted sodomy.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office first started investigating Del Cid in March last year. A detective with the sheriff’s office spoke with the victim, who they say described years of abuse.
According to investigators, Del Cid was known to the boy’s family and first sexually assaulted the child around 2007 when the boy was 7 years old. The abuse continued over the next several years and included unwanted touching and inappropriate behavior, according to the attorney’s office.
The attorney’s office says the boy in 2016 began telling some of his friends about the abuse because he was afraid Del Cid could be harming other children.
Del Cid as part his plea agreement will also have to register as a sex offender. The attorney’s office says he will serve his sentence at the Oregon Department of Corrections.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and CARES Northwest assisted in this case.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.