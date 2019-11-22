WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County man was indicted following a child sexual abuse investigation, and now detectives are seeking additional victims.
The Beaverton Police Department said an investigation began in May when evidence came to light regarding Lee Zon Bennett, 33, sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl in 2009.
During the investigation, police said a second victim was found. The second victim said she was sexually abused by Bennett in 2011 when she was 10 years old.
According to police, Bennett was temporarily staying at people's houses and/or babysitting the children when the abuse occurred.
In August, a grand jury indicted Bennett with three counts of first-degree sex abuse and two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims based on Bennett's past transient living conditions.
Police are asking anyone whose child has had contact with Bennett, and there are concerns of inappropriate behavior, to contact Detective Jeff Gill at 503-526-2660.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
