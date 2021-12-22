WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man who was arrested numerous times this past year has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

The Washington County District Attorney's Office said Jarrod Deferrari pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first-degree robbery with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree attempted burglary. He was then sentenced to 90 months in prison.

DA: Florida man charged with destroying property during Nov. 4 riot in downtown Portland PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man accused of destroying property during a riot in downtown Portland has been indicted by a grand jury, a…

Deferrari was first arrested on Nov. 4, 2020 during a riot in downtown Portland. The district attorney's office said Deferrari is accused of smashing windows of multiple buildings, including the St. Andre Bessette Catholic Church off of West Burnside Street. He was charged with riot and first-degree criminal mischief and released from jail the next day.

While on release, Deferrari robbed a 7-Eleven near Jesuit High School on May 19. The district attorney's office said Deferrari pointed a gun in the clerk's face and demanded money from the register. Deferrari fled the scene and was not immediately arrested.

On May 21, fire crews responded to smoke coming from a vacant home near the convenience store that was robbed. Crews entered the home but had to withdraw after encountering Deferrari armed with a gun, according to the district attorney's office.

Man arrested with guns, other weapons on TriMet bus PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau arrested a man they said carried guns and other weapons onto a TriMet bus on Saturday afternoon.

Eight days later, Portland police officers arrested Deferrari as he rode a TriMet bus from Beaverton to Portland while armed with a 12-gauge shotgun and pistol. He was charged with weapon offenses and also arrested for the incident on May 21.

Deferrari was arrested again on June 3 after deputies spotted him returning to the vacant home. Then on June 8, Deferrari was found inside the vacant home again and was arrested for first-degree burglary. The district attorney's office said Deferrari spray-painted Antifa graffiti inside the home and told deputies that despite his previous arrests, he could use the home.

Sheriff: Suspect in Beaverton 7-Eleven armed robbery arrested BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A suspect in an armed robbery at a Beaverton 7-Eleven last month was arrested on Monday, according to the Washington Co…

During an investigation, detectives were able to connect Deferrari to the 7-Eleven robbery after finding evidence, including items found in the vacant home and the pistol seized by Portland police on May 29.

Before Deferrari is taken to the Department of Corrections to serve his sentence, the district attorney's office said he will face prosecution on the riot and weapon charges in Multnomah County.