Omar Nunez-Flores

Omar Nunez-Flores, booking photo (Courtesy: Washington County Jail)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was sentenced to prison last Thursday after a jury found him guilty of multiple crimes including rape, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

Omar Nunez-Flores was found guilty in November of first-degree rape constituting domestic violence, first-degree burglary, and multiple counts of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence. He was sentenced to 100 months in prison.

The investigation started on Oct. 11, 2020, when Nunez-Flores physically assaulted the victim in her home. The district attorney's office said the assault was witnessed by the victim's child. Nunez-Flores was arrested and indicted for felony assault, harassment, and interfering with making a report.

The district attorney's office said Nunez-Flores was released with a no-contact order with the victim and was awaiting trial when he assaulted the victim again on Dec. 25, 2020. Nunez-Flores unlawfully entered the victim's home through a broken window, assaulted her by kicking and biting her, and raped her.

The victim's teen son heard his mother's cries for help and called 911. The district attorney's office said the teen struggled with Nunez-Flores in an attempt to keep him in the home until officers could arrive. Nunez-Flores was able to flee, but was arrested a few months later during a traffic stop.

Nunez-Flores will be taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin his prison sentence.

