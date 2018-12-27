WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County man, who pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, was sentenced to 75 months in prison.
Robert Alan Stewart was sentenced in court on Dec. 18.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office said Stewart met the female victim online in 2013. Stewart was 27-years old at the time, but claimed to be 19. The victim was 13-years old.
The attorney's office said Stewart gave the victim alcohol and marijuana, and then engaged in sexual intercourse with her several times.
An investigation into the crimes did not begin until 2018, when a Tigard Police Department school resource officer learned of possible abuse involving the victim.
Detective John Shipley took over the case and arrested Stewart a short time later.
According to the attorney's office, Stewart was also convicted of second-degree sex abuse in 2014 in connection to an unrelated case involving an underage victim.
Investigators believe there could be more victims.
Anyone with information related to possible crimes involving Stewart, should call law enforcement immediately.
