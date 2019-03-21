WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County man was sentenced to 31 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.
Leo Gabonia, 42, was convicted on eight sex abuse-related charges, including first-degree sex abuse, on March 14. He was sentenced Tuesday.
Forest Grove police began investigating Gabonia in September 2017. The victim was 9 years old at that time and reported the abuse to a family member, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Police said the abuse began two years earlier.
Investigators said Gabonia was known to the family and used that connection to gain access to the victim.
Based on victim accounts and the expertise from staff at Randall Children’s Hospital and CARES Northwest, police gathered enough evidence to move forward with charges against Gabonia.
Gabonia was sentenced to 375 months in prison Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
