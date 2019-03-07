WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been sentenced to prison following a child sex abuse investigation.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office said Jose David Satey-Sanchez, 41, was convicted of 13 counts of sexual abuse related charges in February.
Satey-Sanchez was sentenced to 50 years on Tuesday.
The investigation began in 2014 when a 9-year-old girl told her mother about the sexual abuse. According to the district attorney's office, the mother did not believe the allegations and never reported them.
However, a teacher overheard the victim talking about the abuse and immediately told authorities.
The victim was placed in foster care after the mother refused to make Satey-Sanchez leave the home, according to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office said the victim recanted the allegations in 2015 at the encouragement of her mother and returned to her mother's custody.
Satey-Sanchez was ordered to not have contact with the victim, but continued to sexually abuse her.
In 2017, Satey-Sanchez raped the victim for the first time and it was immediately reported to authorities, according to the district attorney's office.
A rape kit was collected. Oregon State Police Forensics Laboratory analysis revealed the presence of Satey-Sanchez's DNA.
The district attorney's office said Satey-Sanchez will be turned over to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin his sentence.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
