Washington Co. man sentenced to 33 years in prison for child sex abuse

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County man was sentenced to 33 years in prison for sexually abusing an underage victim.
Daniel James Campbell pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree sex abuse this week.
The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Campbell began abusing the then 13-year-old victim in 2016.
Campbell convinced the victim to recant her allegations multiple times, according to the district attorney’s office.
In October 2018, the victim took steps to preserve photographic and DNA evidence that prosecutors said were crucial in convicting Campbell.
Beaverton Police Department detectives also arranged a staged phone call between the victim and Campbell, during which Campbell admitted to buying condoms for a planned rape of the victim, according to the district attorney’s office.
Campbell was sentenced to 400 months in prison Wednesday.
The district attorney’s office reported that the victim was previously abused by Campbell’s friend when the victim was 11 years old.
Campbell was involved in the prosecution of his friend and provided a victim impact statement at sentencing in which he described the friend as a "monster" who caused the victim to lose her innocence, according to the district attorney’s office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
