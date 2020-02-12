WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man convicted of sexually abusing a young girl has been sentenced to prison.
Maurico Ambriz-Arguello was sentenced Wednesday morning to 25 years in prison with lifetime post-prison supervision. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
Ambriz-Arguello was convicted on Jan. 31 of three counts of first-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, and four counts of first-degree sex abuse.
The Washington County District Attorney's Office said the abuse was reported when the victim was about six years old and continued into her teenage years.
The victim reported the abuse to a close family member but was pressured to recant her allegations, according to the attorney’s office.
The abuse continued for several more years after this first disclosure, with the victim at one point attempting to take her own life, the attorney’s office said. A separate family member learned of the suicide attempt and became concerned for the victim’s safety. The family member encouraged the victim to speak with a school counselor.
The counselor immediately notified police and officials launched an investigation.
The attorney’s office said Ambriz-Arguello denied the bulk of the allegations against him but admitted to inappropriate touching.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
