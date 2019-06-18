DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A wanted Washington County man was arrested Friday with the help of a Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9.
At around 8:30 p.m., deputies were called out to a home in the 100 block of Kestrel Lane.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found items from the home in the yard. The sheriff's office said there were signs that a crawlspace cover had been removed.
Deputies, along with K-9 Grim, searched the area for a suspect.
The sheriff's office said K-9 Grim tracked the suspect to a field and found him hiding in nearby brush.
The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Kaleb Ray Abraham, told deputies he ran when he saw the patrol vehicle pulling up, according to the sheriff's office.
Abraham was arrested and booked into the Douglas County Jail on a charge of trespass and on two felony warrants for his arrest.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.