Washington Co. passes ordinance banning sale of all flavored tobacco products

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Board of Commissioners voted 3 to 2 in favor of an ordinance banning the sale of all flavor tobacco products, the first county in Oregon to do so.

After more than three hours of debate and public testimony, the decision was made to pass the ordinance despite heavy resistance from the business community.

A majority of public comment were from those who opposed the measure including Plaid Pantry CEO, Jonathan Polonsky. He said there should be other ways to stop teens and children from getting their hands on tobacco products.

“To do something in a prohibition type mentality has failed many times in the past," Polonsky said. "There’s a better way to do this.”

Polonsky said his stores, including 24 in Washington County, use age verification technology. According to Polonsky, it's been 98% effective in stopping the sale of tobacco products to underage customers.

The new law will go into effect 30 days from its passing on Tuesday, but will start being enforced on January 1, 2022. Stores can no longer sell flavored e-cigarettes, cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, synthetic tobacco and hookah. Polonsky said he's expecting a 20% reduction in overall revenue, forcing him to lay off some employees.

On the other hand, a handful of parents and medical professionals testified in support of the ordinance. They said this ban will improve the health of the public and keep children from getting addicted to nicotine.

One speaker said she has heard stories of school lockers being cleared out and hundreds of e-cigarette devices being found.

"I'm truly afraid if we don't act now, we will be at a point of no return," the speaker said. "If we don't act now, I’m truly terrified for the future of my four-year-old and my unborn baby and all the local kids in our community."

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network applauded the passing of the law saying in a statement:

“ACS CAN thanks Commissioner Nafisa Fai for urging the Board of Commissioners to remove all exemptions to this policy and Chair Kathryn Harrington and Commissioner Pam Treece for trusting the science on the dangers of menthol and other flavored tobacco products. We look forward to working with other local and state leaders to follow Washington County’s leadership so we can keep flavored tobacco products off store shelves statewide.”

The law also bans the sale of tobacco products under the age of 21 and the use of coupons to buy tobacco products.