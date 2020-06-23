Washington Co. reaches $625K settlement with man attacked by jail deputy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Washington County announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to pay a $625,000 settlement after video shows a deputy attack an inmate, leaving the man with brain injuries.
The deputy, Rian Alden, was indicted on June 5 on one count of first degree official misconduct and is currently on administrative leave.
The video of the attack in March 2018 was released by plaintiff Albert Molina’s attorney. It shows Alden rush toward Molina, slam him into the wall, and then push him to the ground. Molina had been arrested for allegedly riding a bicycle while under the influence and was posing for a booking photo, authorities said.
Alden claimed Molina was drunk and disorderly and was “trying to start a fight,” with the sheriff’s office previously saying Molina made rude gestures and used aggressive language.
Molina’s lawyer refuted those claims and said the incident was racially motivated. He said Molina suffered two skull fractures, a broken nose, and brain bleeding.
Originally, the district attorney said it lacked evidence to prosecute Alden.
Following the incident, the sheriff’s office requested an investigation by two separate outside agencies. An email with racist content, allegedly authored by Alden in 2003, recently surfaced prompting a re-opening of a prior criminal investigation, the sheriff’s office said.
The Washington County Board and the leadership of the county government organization stand together in condemning Deputy Alden’s conduct in the Jail booking area on March 30, 2018, the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Tuesday night. “The organization condemns the racism that Deputy Alden allegedly expressed in emails authored before joining the Sheriff’s Office. This incident has caused needless injury and trauma to Mr. Molina and his family, and for that we are truly sorry. We also acknowledge the injury and trauma these acts have caused the community as a whole.”
County officials say a grand jury is considering additional charge against Alden this week.
The sheriff’s office says it is reviewing its policies and practices in light of the incident.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
