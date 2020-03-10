WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two men were arrested in connection with a sex trafficking investigation in Washington County.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said detectives were investigating a case involving multiple victims, including a 17-year-old girl, over the past several months.
During the investigation, detectives learned that 21-year-old Devanne Branderhorst met the 17-year-old victim online and knew she was underage.
The sheriff's office said Branderhorst coordinated having the victim meet men who paid for sexual acts or sexually explicit content.
According to the sheriff's office, Branderhorst also tried to traffic an 18-year-old woman who knew the 17-year-old girl. Detectives learned Branderhorst sexually assaulted the 18-year-old woman in December 2019.
Branderhorst was arrested on March 3. He was indicted by a grand jury on Monday for four counts of compelling prostitution, three counts of promoting prostitution, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
The sheriff's office said detectives identified one of the men who met the underage girl as 74-year-old Robert Sunamoto, of Portland.
Sunamoto was arrested on March 4 for charges of commercial sexual solicitation and providing liquor to a person under 21.
The sheriff's office said Sunamoto was released on his own recognizance pending a future court date.
Branderhorst remains in jail. His bail is set at $750,000.
Detectives believe there are additional victim. Anyone with information about Branderhorst or Sunamoto is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-846-2700.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
