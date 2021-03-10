Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office announces passing of K-9 Taz

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – After eight years of service, K-9 Taz was laid to rest Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Taz, a narcotic detection dog, passed away with his family by his side, WCSO said Wednesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Taz served Washington County from 2013 to 2021 and helped locate 180 pounds of methamphetamine, 40 pounds of heroin, 40 pounds of cocaine and over $600,000 in narcotic proceeds over his career.
FOX 12 previously covered Taz’s career in a 2016 meth seizure and 2019 cocaine seizure.
“Thank you, Taz, for your service to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County. You will be missed dearly,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post honoring Taz.
