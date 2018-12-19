HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - An information systems analyst for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is facing federal charges after investigators said he sent child pornography to undercover officers.
The investigation began in August when undercover officers from the United Kingdom reported a mobile app user engaging in “sexualized chat regarding young children.”
Detectives said the suspect, 39-year-old Luke De Roy Krieger of Camas, talked about traveling to the UK to engage in sexual activity with the undercover officer’s underage daughter.
Working with the app maker and Frontier Communications, investigators said they located two IP addresses Krieger used to conduct the illicit communication. One was associated with his Camas home, the other was the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Hillsboro.
Krieger has worked for the sheriff’s office since May 2004 as an information systems analyst in the information technology group. He is a non-sworn employee and his job duties do not include public contact or enforcement, according to deputies.
Undercover officers continued communicating with Krieger. The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports Krieger expressed having sexual fantasies about underage girls, including children he knew, as well as a desire to use a spy cam to capture photos and videos of minors.
Krieger repeatedly requested and sent images of child pornography to the undercover officers and, on at least one occasion, a nude photo of himself from the neck down, according to investigators.
Eventually, an undercover officer posing as an adult invited Krieger to travel to Boise, Idaho to have sex with a 13-year-old child. The Department of Justice reports Krieger was arrested Tuesday in Hillsboro before attempting to travel out of state.
“In response to repeated statements by both the undercover adult and minor, Krieger confirmed that he was aware of the minor's age,” according to the DOJ.
Krieger made his first appearance in federal court Wednesday on charges of coercion and enticement of a minor and distribution of child pornography. He will remain in custody pending a detention hearing Friday.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has fully supported and cooperated with the investigation.
The sheriff’s office was first notified of the investigation in September, but at the request of investigators to preserve the integrity of the case, Krieger retained his job status until he was arrested.
He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and internal investigation will be conducted once the criminal investigation is complete.
“The sheriff’s office has been fully cooperating with the involved agencies to ensure a thorough investigation. I sincerely thank them for their diligence and partnership in this case. While our criminal justice system is based on the presumption of innocence, I am repulsed by the charges. The involved employee, whose duties do not include public contact or enforcement, was placed on unpaid administrative leave,” according to a statement from sheriff Pat Garrett.
