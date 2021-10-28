WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened early Thursday morning.
At 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to a rollover crash in the 11400 block of Northwest Gales Creek Road. When deputies arrived, they located an unoccupied 1993 Toyota pickup and saw it had damaged the property of two separate homes.
Deputies found evidence at the crash scene and spoke to witnesses, which led deputies to believe the driver of the Toyota was 36-year-old Damion Clowdus. Deputies also believed Clowdus ran back to a nearby home to hide.
Deputies were familiar with the home Clowdus ran to and believe the current residents have recently been involved in narcotics trafficking and have firearms.
Around 6:30 p.m., members of the Tactical Negotiations Team (TNT) concluded their search of the property located at 55920 Northwest Wilson River Highway in Gales Creek. Damion Clowdus was not located during the search of the property.
During the search for Clowdus, members of TNT located eight people, and two of the individuals, 62-year-old Carolyn Allen and 21-year-old Kyler Pullins, had outstanding warrants. They were both lodged in the Washington County Jail.
If you have information on the location of Clowdus, please call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111.