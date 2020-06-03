WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff's Office has identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed by deputies during a disturbance at an apartment last week.
Last Thursday, at around 10:37 p.m., deputies were called to a reported domestic disturbance at the West Slope Apartments, located in the 8500 block of Southwest Canyon Lane.
According to the sheriff’s office, many people called to report yelling coming from one of the units.
At the scene, deputies contacted a female who lived in the apartment. Shortly after, they also contacted Robert Anthony "Jordan" Whitehead who lived in the same apartment.
The sheriff's office said Whitehead brandished a large kitchen knife when deputies attempted to take him into custody. A struggle ensued and deputies deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective and the struggle continued.
According to the sheriff's office, Whitehead moved towards deputies while still holding the knife and was shot. He died at the scene after live-saving efforts by deputies were unsuccessful.
The sheriff's office said a deputy's body-cam captured the incident and has been reviewed by investigators.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office has completed an autopsy on Whitehead.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office personnel involved with the incident have been placed on modified-duty status. They have been identified as Cpl. Micah Akin, Cpl. John Auth, Deputy Steve Nichols and Deputy Jacob Anderson.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and no other details are being released at this time.
