WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The hotel industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but some help has come to hotels in Washington County.
The Washington County Visitors Association is giving almost $600,000 to all 57 hotels in the county.
Hotels in the county have seen about an 85 percent drop in business since the COVID-19 pandemic halted travel across the United States.
While some of the hotels have national names, they are owned and operated locally, and employ thousands locally as well.
One manager told FOX 12 they've laid off 90 percent of their work force.
The money given by the Washington County Visitors Association will help some of those workers.
"They really stepped up and helped their employees, especially those that have been furloughed," said Carolyn McCormick, President and CEO of Washington County Visitors Association.
The hotel owners can also use the money to pay bills such as utilities or mortgages.
The grant money is help until these businesses can get government loans.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
