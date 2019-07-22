Washington Co. weekend of DUIIs: Child in car; Taco Bell drive-thru; rollover crash; beer tossed in lake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office had a busy weekend dealing with suspected drunken drivers.
The sheriff’s office sent out a series of tweets about various DUII investigations and arrests.
In one case Sunday, according to deputies, a man was driving drunk with a 2-year-old child in the front seat. The sheriff’s office reported the suspect went through two red lights, nearly hit a squad car and resisted arrest.
DUII 5 – Sunday – don’t drive drunk with your 2-year-old child riding loose in your front seat while you almost hit a squad car, blow two red lights, and then resist arrest pic.twitter.com/xM8EeMiTqw— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) July 22, 2019
On Saturday, deputies said a woman was in her car in the Taco Bell drive-thru in front of an on-duty sheriff’s office sergeant when she reached through the window and poured alcohol into an employee’s mouth.
The 23-year-old suspect had a .12 blood-alcohol level, according to deputies, and was subsequently arrested and booked into jail.
DUII 3 – Saturday – don’t roll through a Taco Bell RIGHT IN FRONT OF A SERGEANT and then reach through the open drive thru window and pour alcohol into the employee’s mouth WHILE STILL IN YOUR CAR pic.twitter.com/NQWGxhVsnP— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) July 22, 2019
Also on Saturday, deputies said DUII was suspected in a hit-and-run crash that sent a man and three children to the hospital near Sherwood.
Witnesses said the DUII suspect who caused the crash went into a ditch about two miles away from the initial crash. The driver and his passenger were quickly picked up in another vehicle and they drove away and remain on the loose.
On Sunday, deputies said another DUII suspect crashed off the road, threw a beer into a nearby lake and then walked away from the crash scene.
Summary: While some of these stories may draw a smile, all of them put the public at risk and all of them are avoidable. Thankfully no one was seriously hurt or killed! #neverdriveimpaired #duiidont— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) July 22, 2019
The sheriff’s office tweeted, “Thankfully no one was seriously hurt or killed” in any of the cases that “put the public at risk.”
