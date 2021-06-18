WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s second most populated county is upping the ante for its residents who get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by June 27, by adding more cash prizes and scholarships in the state’s incentive campaign.

On Friday, Washington County announced that an additional ten $10,000 prizes for those 18 and older and five $20,000 college scholarships for those age 12 to 17 are up for grabs in addition to the already announced prizes in the “Take Your Shot, Oregon” lottery.

The county called the additional incentives as “special prizes” for its residents. The drawings for the new prizes will take place on June 28, the same day as the previously announced prizes through the Oregon Lottery which include a $1 million grand prize for an adult Oregonian, $10,000 for an adult Oregonian in each of the state’s 36 counties and five $100,000 college scholarships for Oregonians age 12 to 17.

“The ‘Take Your Shot, Oregon’ campaign is a great way to acknowledge everyone who has taken the important step of getting vaccinated. In the end, vaccination is making us all winners for protecting ourselves, our families and our community,” said Kathryn Harrington, chair of the Washington County Board of Commissioners.

Washington County did not explain how the funds for the additional prizes came to be. The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign is being funded by federal pandemic relief money. As of Thursday morning, Oregon is 1.5% shy of reaching Gov. Kate Brown’s goal to have 70% of adults in the state with at least one dose for economic reopening. The remaining percent translates to 51,616 adults needing to get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to reach the threshold.

As of Thursday morning, 71.6% of those 16 and older in Washington County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is the county with the highest vaccination rate. Hood River County is a close second at 71.4%. More vaccination information for Washington County can be found here.

MORE: FOX 12's ongoing local coronavirus coverage