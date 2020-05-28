WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced that Washington County can start Phase 1 reopening on June 1.
County officials submitted the application for reopening last Friday after demonstrating that it meets prerequisites that are required by the state.
As of Thursday afternoon, 35 of the state's 36 counties have been granted approval for Phase 1.
Multnomah County has yet to submit an application.
On Wednesday, Multnomah County officials announced that they have made progress in meeting Phase 1 requirements. County officials told reporters that if things go accordingly they will submit an application to reopen on June 5 with a reopening date of June 12.
Under Phase 1, sit-down restaurants and bars, barbers and salons, and gyms can open but in a limited capacity and must follow strict guidelines that differ based on each sector.
Eventually, Phase 2 and 3 of the plan allow for increased gathering sizes and resumption of non-essential travel, nursing home and hospital visits, and additional seating at restaurants, bars, and other venues.
Counties are required to remain in Phase 1 for at least 21 days.
For more on county application statuses, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/reopening-oregon#countyStatuses.
