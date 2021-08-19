BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Oregon continue to surge, elected officials are struggling to figure out how to stop the spread.
In a work session on Tuesday, Washington County Commissioners Chair Kathryn Harrington proposed a ban on indoor dining for four weeks to help curb the spike in cases and the spread of the Delta variant.
“Evidence shows that outdoor only dining works,” Harrington said at the meeting. “That it is the quickest way, and a way that has worked every time we have instituted it with all of our prior surges. That it works, we’ve done it, and it’s reduced the number of cases within two weeks.”
Lisa Alleyne is the manager of Ickabod Bar and Grill in Beaverton and said this proposal would devastate restaurants.
“I don’t think that restaurants should take the hit again, can survive the hit again, I just don’t necessarily think this is the way to go,” Alleyne said. “Four weeks doesn’t seem like a long time but four weeks of nobody in your establishment that’s a long time.”
Another option that Harrington suggested in an email to mayors in the county that would allow indoor dining, but only if you show proof of vaccination. That would leave those not vaccinated or those not willing to share their status with outdoor dining or take out. Alleyne said the county shouldn’t put this on restaurants and she doesn’t want to put that on her staff either.
“I don’t think anyone that works here wants to be the vaccine police and let’s face it you already hear about people that have falsified vaccination cards so really what purpose does that serve?” Alleyne said.
The Portland Metro Area Public Health Multi-Agency Coordination Group looked at this idea of closing or restricting restaurants and bars and updated its recommendations and found, “Without interest from state or all metro jurisdictions this intervention in just one county would be minimally effective and would negatively/disproportionally impact one industry.”
Late on Thursday afternoon, Harrington sent another email to mayors communicating this new position and gave a statement to FOX 12 saying:
"No other actions, such as banning indoor dining, are being planned at this time. Our regional public health officials have informed us that, without a statewide or a regionally consistent approach, banning indoor dining would be ineffective."
Alleyne said she wants those in power who may be contemplating any new restrictions to take a step back and try to see things from the restaurants’ perspective.
“Come walk in our shoes if you had been with us the last what 18 months you would know that this is not going to solve your issue,” Alleyne said. “It didn’t solve it the first time, it may have helped a little bit but really let’s face it the only thing that is truly going to help this situation is people getting vaccinated, people wearing a mask and people being more ‘we’ oriented than ‘me’ oriented.”
(1) comment
Total clown world.
