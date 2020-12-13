BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Oregon is expecting its first vaccine shipments in a matter of days.
Governor Kate Brown said Oregon expects to get 147,000 doses of vaccines and about 100,000 Oregonians to receive the vaccine by the end of this year.
"We're getting there, and that's a really good sign, a hopeful sign, so what a way to kick off the new year," Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington said during a county Zoom town hall Saturday morning.
Commissioners reminded everyone that it's still early in the vaccination process, and not all of the distribution details are clear yet.
"We are at the very first stage of understanding, experiencing what that distribution is going to take. They start shipping tomorrow, so as anxious as I am to know what month can I go get vaccinated, and I'm very anxious for everyone in our community to know that those details just aren't known yet," Harrington said.
Gov. Brown says staff at hospitals and other inpatient facilities who have direct patient contact, especially with COVID-19 patients, will be first to be vaccinated, including workers who do things like housekeeping and food service, followed by those at outpatient facilities.
"We think this step will also help slow community spread, especially among communities of color who compromise a disproportionate share of the workforce among non-medical staff in hospitals and at our nursing homes," the Governor said Friday.
She says Oregon will launch an outreach effort to build trust and confidence in the vaccines, and the Oregon Health Authority said the Vaccine Advisory Committee is creating a plan centered on the experiences of communities of color, tribal communities and people with disabilities.
Overall, OHA said 70 percent of Oregonians would need to be vaccinated to achieve community immunity.
The Washington County Commissioners said they're hoping by the end of June there will be vaccines available for every Oregonian and that their understanding is the general public may have access to the vaccine around June or July.
Because vaccinations will take several months, OHA and the county commissioners said now is not the time to let our guard down with precautions like masks, social distancing, and limiting our interactions.
They said people did an excellent job over Thanksgiving, and we need to do that again for Christmas.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
